Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after buying an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

SYK traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $328.46. 553,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,196. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.15. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.