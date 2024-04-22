Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.36. 1,016,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

