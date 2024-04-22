Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $260.26. 327,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,701. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.27.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

