Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,049 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Expedia Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,261 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.23. 575,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

