Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.15. 1,288,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,137. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

