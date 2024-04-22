Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.56 on Monday, hitting $245.84. 356,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,910. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

