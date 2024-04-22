Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,465. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

