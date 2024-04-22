Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,645,000 after buying an additional 69,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,784,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,466,000 after buying an additional 163,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

