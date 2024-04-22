Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,894 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.91. 3,265,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,023. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.