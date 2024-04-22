Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Mastercard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $459.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,637. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.