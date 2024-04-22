StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
