StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

