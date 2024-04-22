StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. IGC Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
