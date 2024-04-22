StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. IGC Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma

About IGC Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

