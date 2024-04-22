StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mexco Energy

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063. Company insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

