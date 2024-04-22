StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

