StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.63 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
