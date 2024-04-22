StockNews.com Lowers Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Atrion Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370. The stock has a market cap of $703.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.59. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $643.48.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.