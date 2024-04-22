StockNews.com Lowers Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370. The stock has a market cap of $703.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.59. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $643.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

