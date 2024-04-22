Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.52. 569,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 971,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,632,741 shares of company stock worth $41,983,115 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

