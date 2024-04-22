Stratis Price Up 17.2% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $79,433.15 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.37 or 0.04813548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00058972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003704 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

