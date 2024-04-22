Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Stride has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $56.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $10,819,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2,792.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

