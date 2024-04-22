Sui Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Sui has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $219.35 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.40302965 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $183,282,238.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

