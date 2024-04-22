Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,744.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.93. 438,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,472. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

