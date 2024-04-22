Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

