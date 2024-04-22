Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,981 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 1.27% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 771,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,614,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.24. 84,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,017. The company has a market cap of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

