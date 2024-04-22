Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 12,278 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 448,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

