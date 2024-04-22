Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 13.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,033,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $87.48. 879,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

