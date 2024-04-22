Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 221,157 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $73.42. 468,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,734. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

