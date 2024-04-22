Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as high as C$53.85 and last traded at C$53.58, with a volume of 1945192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.99.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

