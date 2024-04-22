Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.81.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at C$52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.65. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.78.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

