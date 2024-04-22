Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 291.64% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.8 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

