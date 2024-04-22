Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.