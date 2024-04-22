Susquehanna Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $51.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,333. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,075,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

