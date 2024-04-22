Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $12.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. The company had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

