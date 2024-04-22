Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Sells $10,714.98 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 1,669 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $10,714.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,748.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Joseph Doran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Patrick Joseph Doran sold 700 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $5,376.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

