Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $35.45. 685,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,154. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,941,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.