Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.78 and last traded at $127.42. Approximately 6,931,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,754,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

