Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPR opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

