TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Bank of America boosted their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $107,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

