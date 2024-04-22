TD Cowen Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $16.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.28.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.