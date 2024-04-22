Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Barclays

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.81).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Price Performance

About Team17 Group

TM17 stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.17) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £371.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.