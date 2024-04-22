Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.81).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 255 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £371.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,821.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

