Telemus Capital LLC Buys 956 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Autodesk stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.