Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,470 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $75.28. 221,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

