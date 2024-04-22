Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.29. 14,961,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,583,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.