Telemus Capital LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.17. 315,241 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.