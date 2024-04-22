Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. 828,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

