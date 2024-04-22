Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $40.79. 1,995,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

