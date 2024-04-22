Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,520,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,115. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.