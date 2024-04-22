Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after acquiring an additional 864,711 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,283,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 261,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.