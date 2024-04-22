Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 466,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,737. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.