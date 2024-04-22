Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.70. 1,090,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.